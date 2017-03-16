How Will a Local Realtor Help Sell My House?

Your local real estate agent is more than just a go-between for you and a potential home buyer, they wear many hats that you might not even be aware of. Our friends over at Premier One a listing site for Houses for Sale Charleston SC, tell us if you are looking to sell your home and considering getting the best realtor, consider the following because they are going to be doing a ton of work in the background that you might not even be aware of.

1. As soon as you list your house with the local realtor, they are going to either come by and begin taking pictures or they will send a team they hire to showcase your home in the best possible light. These experts will photograph each room, being certain to capture the best of each location. They will videotape the inside and outside so that potential buyers can see a virtual tour online and get a real feel for your home.

2. Your realtor is going to put on their marketing cap and make sure your home is sen by as many locals as possible. This means at their cost , they will get you listed in several local realty publications, they will post ads in the classified of a newspaper, they will promote your home on their website and that of the real estate agency. Your realtor will even make flyers to hand out to potential buyers at the open house.

3. Once the process is moving along, your realtor is going to work hard targeting their client list and getting as many people into your house as possible that qualify. The idea here is when the house is first listed, your realtor is trying to create a buzz that gets buyers emotionally connected and in the mood to buy. The sooner you get them interested, the better chance your house will sell for the listed price.

4. If a buyer is on the hook, your realtor has to not only work on a contract, they have to be present when the home inspection takes place, the walk-through, and the closing. These are times that you need to be present too, but your realtor is going to make certain that all is in order and that you only need to show up for things to run smooth.

These are only a few of the hats your local realtor is going to be wearing when it comes to selling your house. This is why is it so important you find the best in your area and not just hire any real estate agent.

Save